More than 16,431 Ukrainians have reached Greece 

More than 16,431 Ukrainian refugees, of which 5,036 are minors, have arrived in Greece since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, the Citizen Protection Ministry said on Saturday.

Police data showed that 300 refugees crossed the border into Greece in the last 24 hours. There were 78 minors among them.

Most of them (161) entered the country through Promachonas, Greece’s northern border crossing with Bulgaria, while 27 came through Evzoni, at the country’s border with North Macedonia.

Another 40 refugees flew into Athens’ international airport, seven arrived in Thessaloniki and three into other airports.

The remainder 62 entered at other points on the land borders.