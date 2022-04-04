universities-seeking-to-spread-their-wings-abroad

Cyprus, Egypt and Albania are the countries in which Greek universities are expected to take the first exploratory steps for establishing faculties abroad, according to the Education Ministry.

To this end, contacts with members of the Greek community in these countries have already started, while the local Orthodox churches are also expected to play an important role.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Angelos Syrigos insists that Greek institutions should act as a “magnet” for students from these countries. “We have some of the most prestigious universities in the region,” he told Kathimerini. “Most Greek universities have the right people and have ambitions to spread their wings. What they need is the right tools.”

Apart from Egypt, Cyprus and Albania, discussions are also under way for the creation of academic programs in China, while the prospects of North Macedonia are also being examined.