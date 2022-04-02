NEWS

PM vows to continue to support households, businesses from surging costs

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Saturday to “exhaust all available resources” to support households and businesses crumbling under the spiking cost of energy and other goods.

“Although this government has devoted a great deal of energy to the management of all these external crises, it has not made the slightest concession to the implementation of our government program,” he told party cadres at a speech at a pre-conference of ruling New Democracy in Thessaloniki.

“We managed the crises with responsibility, seriousness and honesty and despite the great difficulties we turned them into opportunities,” he added. 

