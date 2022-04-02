NEWS

First Greek UAV to take to skies in two years

first-greek-uav-to-take-to-skies-in-two-years

The design of Greece’s first unmanned aerial vehicle or drone is entering its final stage, according to the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI).

In an announcement on Saturday, it said the first VTOL UAV is expected to be launched in Greek skies in about two years. The project is being implemented in a partnership between the HAI and the universities of Thessaloniki, Thrace and Thessaly.

Aspects of the innovative program called Archytas, which will upgrade Greece’s defense and security, were discussed on Friday in a meeting organized by the Office of Associates of the Finance Ministry for Research and Innovation, the HAI and the University of Thessaly.

The topic of the discussion was cooperation between the HAI and Greek universities and research centers, and it took place at the University of Thessaly in the central Greek city of Lamia. The drone will enhance land and sea border surveillance and will also be able to be used for civil protection purposes and commercial uses. The program is fully funded by the Finance Ministry.

“The effort is continuing and expanding, so that our country can take its place in the international arena as a certified designer and producer of high and innovative technology products,” said Finance Minister Christos Staikouras. “It is clear that this course will bring multiple benefits to the stakeholders, the Greek economy and the country as a whole,” he added. 

Defense
