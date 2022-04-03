education-ministry-rejects-teacher-transfers

The Education Ministry has rejected a demand by more than 2,800 newly hired teachers posted to far-flung parts of the country to be transferred closer to home.

Under the terms of their contracts, these educators have to serve two years at their first posting before they are transferred to a more amenable location. In their petition to the ministry last week, they asked that the term be reduced to one year, citing rising prices, the expense of having to pay rent and travel costs.

The ministry has rejected the claim on the grounds that transferring these educators closer to home will leave hundreds of schools in remote parts of the country understaffed, while also arguing that they had the option of demanding a more amenable posting at the time of their hiring.