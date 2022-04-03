fm-lands-in-moldova-ahead-of-odessa-visit

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on Sunday ahead of his visit to the Ukrainian city of Odessa as part of a humanitarian aid mission.

Additionally, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Odessa municipal authorities by Dendias is just the start of his visit. The minister is also there to establish a permanent mechanism of delivering aid to the region and meet with members of the ethnic Greek community.

Finally, Dendias will also work towards re-opening the Consulate in the Ukrainian city and will visit historic sites that are closely interwoven with Greek history, including the museum of the Filiki Etaireia (Society of Friends), the secret society founded in Odessa in 1814 and which played a decisive role in the start of the 1821-29 Greek War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire.