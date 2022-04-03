Coronavirus: 10,358 new cases, 58 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus declined, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths inched upwards while intubations declined slightly, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 10,358 from 15,823 the day before. There were also 58 deaths, compared to 52 the day before, and 356 patients on ventilators, down from 357 Saturday but up from 342 last Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,077,711 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 27,684 fatalities, 416 of them over the past week.