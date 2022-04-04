Nuland to visit Cyprus, Greece, Turkey

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Turkey, Greece and Cyprus in the coming days.

According to a State Department relaease, she has already started her European trip in France and will also visit Germany.

The full State Department release follows:

Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will travel April 2-9 to France, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Germany to further strengthen our bilateral relationships, emphasize our unified support for Ukraine, and coordinate on our response to the Russian Federation’s unprovoked war. In France, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with her French, German, and UK counterparts. She will then lead an interagency delegation to Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus, to engage with government officials and civil society for discussions on regional security, economic issues, and bilateral priorities. In Germany, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with her G7 counterparts to discuss a full range of global issues and how to build back better from the pandemic.

Other senior members of the interagency delegation are Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Ilan Goldenberg and Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson. Deputy Assistant Secretaries Karen Sasahara and Jennifer Gavito will accompany the delegation in Turkey.