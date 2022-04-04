hundreds-stage-pro-russia-motorcade

Hundreds of demonstrators staged a motorcade in solidarity with Russia in the center of Athens on Sunday.

The demonstrators, many of them waving Greek and Russian flags and honking their horns, drove by Syntagma Square which was at the time hosting a pro-Ukraine rally.

Some of the vehicles were spotted emblazoned with the infamous “Z” emblem which is seen as symbolizing support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. The logo was first spotted on the side of Russian tanks and military vehicles amassing on the border with Ukraine.

The protest took place as Ukraine accused Russian forces of carrying out a “massacre” in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital Kyiv, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow.