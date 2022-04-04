NEWS

US asks Cyprus to transfer its Russian made weapons to Ukraine

us-asks-cyprus-to-transfer-its-russian-made-weapons-to-ukraine
[AP]

In a significant move, US representatives in Cyprus have asked the government whether they would be willing to transfer the country’s Russian-made weapons to Ukraine.

The request was received positively by President Nicos Anastasiades who gave the go-ahead for further discussions to be done quickly. This would mean that Cyprus will no longer remain neutral in the war, as is usually the case.

According to a New York Times report from last Friday, the Biden administration asked its allies, countries that were former members of the USSR, to help transfer Soviet-made tanks from its own arsenals, which Ukrainian troops know how to use.  It marks the first time in the war that the United States has helped transfer tanks.

Kathimerini’s sources stated that the Americans specifically asked for Cypriot anti-aircraft weapons as well as attack helicopters. Of particular interest are two types of anti-aircraft systems, the TOR/M1 (purchased from GR) which deploys the S-300 missile system and BUK M-2, including T-80u and BMP3 as well as the MI-35 helicopter.

Consequently, if weapons from the Cypriot armed forces are to be deployed to Ukraine they will be replaced with corresponding American weaponry. [Kathimerini Cyprus]

Cyprus Ukraine Russia Defense Security
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Akar accuses Greece of expansionism

Paul Marveilleux, captain of the French frigate Auvergne, looks on during a port call at Cyprus' port of Larnaca on Monday. [Petros Karadjias/AP]
NEWS

France flexes muscle, puts warship in eastern Mediterranean

Officials observe Cypriot forces conducting rescue and counter-terrorism drills streamed live to monitors at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center during the ‘Nemesis’ exercise in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus holds rig security drills amid hydrocarbon tensions

panagiotopoulos-to-attend-cyprus-memorial-for-soldiers-killed-in-1974-invasion
IMAGES

Panagiotopoulos to attend Cyprus memorial for soldiers killed in 1974 invasion

eu-mideast-nations-look-to-train-at-cyprus-security-center
NEWS

EU, Mideast nations look to train at Cyprus security center

[EPA]
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos slams Turkey’s ‘revisionist’ policies, affirms commitment to international law