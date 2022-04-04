NEWS

Man charged with sexually assaulting two minors on Rhodes

man-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-two-minors-on-rhodes
[InTime News]

The Rhodes Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 47-year-old man with sexually assaulting two minors, aged 13 and 14, on the island in the East Aegean. According to information shared by national broadcaster ERT, the man is accused of approaching the girl under the pretense of being a sports volunteer before leading them to a storage area and assaulting them.

The man was accused by one of the girls’ fathers, who also seems to have attempted to attack the suspect in his home.

Crime
READ MORE
bulgarian-national-arrested-at-the-border-with-fake-pcr-test
NEWS

Bulgarian national arrested at the border with fake PCR test

[InTime News]
NEWS

Police deny mother accused of killing daughter assaulted in custody

[InTime News]
NEWS

Lawyer assigned to woman accused of killing daughter

father-of-dead-9-year-old-coming-to-athens-to-receive-case-file
NEWS

Father of dead 9-year-old coming to Athens to receive case file

[Intime News]
NEWS

Man accused of raping niece remanded in custody 

[AMNA]
NEWS

Police seek hit-and-run driver who injured elderly woman