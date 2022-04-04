man-charged-with-sexually-assaulting-two-minors-on-rhodes

The Rhodes Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 47-year-old man with sexually assaulting two minors, aged 13 and 14, on the island in the East Aegean. According to information shared by national broadcaster ERT, the man is accused of approaching the girl under the pretense of being a sports volunteer before leading them to a storage area and assaulting them.

The man was accused by one of the girls’ fathers, who also seems to have attempted to attack the suspect in his home.