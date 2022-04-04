New Covid-19 cases jump up to 18,425

Greek health authorities announced 18,425 new cases of Covid-19 and 62 virus-related deaths on Monday. The jump in cases from Sunday’s 10,358 was expected as there is significantly less testing on the weekend. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 365 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The positive cases were identified from a total of 99,351 tests, a positivity rate of 18.55%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, remains the epicenter of the pandemic accounting for almost a third of new cases with 6,786. The northern port city of Thessaloniki reported 1,652.

The new cases of Covid-19 bring the total number of reported cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 3,096,135, resulting in a total of 27,746 virus-related deaths over the same period.