Dendias to meet Cypriot, Israeli counterparts, US’s Nuland

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be meeting with his Cypriot and Israeli counterparts in Athens on Tuesday, and later in the day with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

For the tripartite meetings, Dendias will first meet separately with Foreign Affairs Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides, followed by a meeting with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid. The three countries’ delegations will hold expanded talks at 3.10 p.m., and joint statements to the press by the ministers will follow at about 4.15.

This trilateral meeting is a follow-up to the one held in Jerusalem in August 2021, and the trilateral summit of state leaders held in December, also in Jerusalem.

The Greek FM will then meet with visiting Nuland on Tuesday afternoon. At the meeting scheduled at 6 p.m., they are expected to focus on developments in Ukraine, the Greece-US strategic partner relationship, and the East Mediterranean developments, among others, a ministry statement said. [AMNA]