Much of Athens public transport set to grind to halt Wednesday

There will be no metro, tram or suburban railway services in Athens on Wednesday, due to the decision by transport workers’ unions to participate in a 24-hour general strike called by umbrella unions ADEDY and GSEE.

Trolley buses will also remain in depots while regular buses will only run between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Air traffic controllers will strike on Thursday, as decided by the Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (GATCA). [AMNA]

