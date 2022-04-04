much-of-athens-public-transport-set-to-grind-to-halt-wednesday

There will be no metro, tram or suburban railway services in Athens on Wednesday, due to the decision by transport workers’ unions to participate in a 24-hour general strike called by umbrella unions ADEDY and GSEE.

Trolley buses will also remain in depots while regular buses will only run between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Air traffic controllers will strike on Thursday, as decided by the Greek Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (GATCA). [AMNA]