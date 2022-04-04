NEWS

Plevris: unvaccinated health workers to remain suspended as long as pandemic lasts

Suspended unvaccinated health care workers protest in Athens [File photo]

Unvaccinated health care workers will remain suspended from their jobs “for as long as the pandemic lasts,” the health minister said on Monday.

In response to a parliamentary question, Thanos Plevris said the suspension of the workers in question was “entirely their choice”. Health professionals who do not believe in vaccines “do not believe in their own science,” he added.

In September 2021, the Health Ministry suspended some 5,500 health workers and other personnel at public hospitals have been suspended while telling another 1,000 told they could no longer work at primary healthcare centres. [AMNA]

