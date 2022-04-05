big-blaze-destroying-forestland-in-western-peloponnese

A team of arson investigators is expected to travel to the western Peloponnese on Tuesday to investigate the cause of a large wildfire burning through forestland in the region of Ilia.

The blaze started on Monday night, northwest of the historic village of Andritsaina, and it took more than 100 firefighters and three water-dumping aircraft just to keep it way from homes in Livadaki, Kallithea and Ptelea.

The area is home to the National Wildlife Refuge of Zachovouni-Preskavita.

According to the Fire Service, the blaze has not been brought under control and efforts to extinguish were continuing on Tuesday morning.