NEWS

PM hails ‘end of an era’ after Greece pays off IMF loans

pm-hails-end-of-an-era-after-greece-pays-off-imf-loans
[Prime Minister's Office]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday hailed Greece’s early repayment of the last installment of its bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the “end of an era.”

His post on Twitter came after Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday announced that Greece “concluded the repayment of its debts to the IMF.”

It is a move that “marks the end of bleak chapter that opened in March 2010,” Mitsotakis tweeted, referring to the date of the Greek debt restructuring and the start of a string of bailout loans from the eurozone and the IMF, totaling 280 billion euros.

Following previous early repayments to the IMF, Greece owed 1.9 billion euros in loans due by 2024, the last batch of a total of 28 billion euros the Fund provided between 2010 and 2014, according to Reuters.

Staikouras added that by paying off the last tranche early, Greece is saving 230 million euros.

Economy
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Gov’t stocking reserves in light of Ukrainian crisis, PM tells president

A sunflower field at the Greek-North Macedonia border near the village of Idomeni, Aug. 10, 2016 [Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis]
NEWS

Gov’t says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed

pμ-announces-1-1-bln-euros-worth-of-new-measures-in-price-hike-address
NEWS

PΜ announces 1.1 bln euros worth of new measures in price hike address

[Francois Lenoir/Reuters]
NEWS

EU finance ministers to discuss impact of Ukraine war on Wednesday

pm-says-any-aid-to-help-households-tackle-energy-prices-will-be-targeted
NEWS

PM says any aid to help households tackle energy prices will be targeted

Members of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party burn invoices as they gather in front of a monument of the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, to protest high electricity prices, as people set on fire electricity bills they say they can't pay. [AP]
NEWS

Turkish opposition leader refuses to pay power bill in protest