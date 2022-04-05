Platform to open on Apr. 7 for 4th Covid vaccine for over-80s

Spent vials and needles at a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., on Dec. 23, 2021. Although 62 percent of Americans currently qualify as fully vaccinated, just a third of those people have also had a booster dose. [Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times]

The National Vaccination Committee recommended on Tuesday that people over 60, especially those with health issues, take a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine.

Maria Theodoridou, chairperson of the committee, said the fourth dose – or second booster dose – can be taken four months after the previous dose for mRNA vaccines, that is Pfizer or Moderna.

The platform for registering for the fourth dose will open on April 7 for those aged 80 and over. A week later, registrations will open for the 70-79 age bracket.

The committee underlined that the fourth dose is voluntary and is not related to validity of vaccination certificates.