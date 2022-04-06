NEWS

Nicosia divided on defense aid for Ukraine

nicosia-divided-on-defense-aid-for-ukraine
A UN guard tower is seen behind barbed wire inside the UN-controlled buffer zone between the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish-occupied area north of the divided capital of Nicosia, on February 10. [AP]

Nicosia is reportedly finding it difficult to implement the US proposal for the Cypriot National Guard to give up military equipment of Russian origin so it can be used as aid for Ukraine.

Just four days after Kathimerini revealed the proposal, there were signs of disagreement within the Cypriot government, with the Defense Ministry shutting down the whole issue and the ruling Democratic Rally continuing to openly support the proposal.

Moreover, it was not clear, legally, as several diplomats noted, whether Cyprus could hand over the Russian weapons to third parties without the approval of the country where they were made, which is Russia.

Cyprus was initially positive about the idea as it would have sought a total lifting of the US arms embargo put in place in 1987.

