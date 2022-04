At least one person has died and two were seriously injured after a hospital fire in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The blaze broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Covid ward on the second floor of the port city’s Papanikolaou hospital, where an estimated 20 patients were receiving care.

The cause of the fire, which was being tackled by a team of 30 firemen with 11 fire engines, is not yet known.