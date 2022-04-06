NEWS

Judges lift phone, internet secrecy of child murder accused

Judges on Tuesday approved a request from an investigating magistrate to gain access to the telephone and internet records of a woman charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter in hospital.

The decision of the judicial council covers the email and browsing history of the accused.

Meanwhile, the magistrate has begun to hear testimony from doctors and nurses from the hospital where the girl was treated.

The girl died in an Athens hospital in January. Her mother was placed in pretrial detention on Monday.

A panel of senior coroners is also leading a review into the deaths of the suspect’s two other daughters: a 3-year-old from liver failure in 2019 and a 6-month-old in 2021 from a suspected heart defect.

Police are also investigating the circumstances of death of the suspect’s former landlady (69) in September 2020, on the foot of concerns from the landlady’s family.

