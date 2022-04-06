investigation-into-sexual-harassment-claim-at-athens-university

Prosecutors have ordered a preliminary investigation into claims a lecturer sexually harassed a student at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, the country’s main third-level institution.

According to complaint from the students’ association of Athens Law School, the lecturer, who was then a supervisor, pestered a student to reveal his name.

Later the same day, the academic sent the student numerous friend requests on social media, introducing himself as “your supervisor, ha ha, surprise.”

The students’ association alleges that the academic continued to communicate with the student, indirectly blackmailing him to reply to his messages so as not to affect his grades. The harassment escalated to the point where the lecturer asked the student “when will we have sex?”

When the shocked student blocked the lecturer, the latter failed him in the course he was attending, according to the allegations. [AMNA]