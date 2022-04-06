NEWS

Turkey detonates stray naval mine in Black Sea amid Ukraine war

turkey-detonates-stray-naval-mine-in-black-sea-amid-ukraine-war
An oil tanker passes through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea in Istanbul, July 20, 2012 [Reuters/Osman Orsal/File Photo]

Turkish military diving teams safely detonated a floating naval mine in the Black Sea, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, the third such mine found in its waters since the Ukraine war.

Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of laying mines in the Black Sea, and in late March, Turkish and Romanian military diving teams defused stray mines in their waters.

The Black Sea is used for shipping grain, oil and oil products. Its waters are shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, and Turkey, as well as Ukraine and Russia.

The Black Sea links to the Marmara and the Mediterranean seas via the Bosphorus strait, which runs through the heart of Istanbul.

The stray mines pose risks for ships passing through the Bosphorus and could cause damage if they hit vessels, especially crude oil ships.

Maritime officials say the risk of coming across floating mines in the major Black Sea shipping route is adding to perils for merchant ships in the region, and governments must ensure safe passage to keep supply chains running. [Reuters]

Shipping War
READ MORE
[Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS Archive Photo]
NEWS

Shipping ministry: Free-floating mines endanger ships in Black Sea

[Oleksandr Lapshyn/Reuters]
NEWS

Ukrainian ambassador calls on Greece for support

President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, June 14, 2021 [Reuters/Yves Herman/Pool/File Photo]
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will apply convention on access to Black Sea

[File photo]
NEWS

Shipping ministry urges Greek vessels to leave Ukrainian and Russian territorial waters

[InTime News}
NEWS

Ionian island ferry services suspended due to strong winds

greece-among-countries-seeking-un-meeting-over-shipping-dangers-after-ukraine-invasion
ECONOMY

Greece among countries seeking UN meeting over shipping dangers after Ukraine invasion