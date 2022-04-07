Russia: Athens ‘wholly responsible’ for expulsion of Russian diplomats

Greece’s decision to expel 12 Russian diplomats over the war in Ukraine is a “truly unprecedented move in Russian-Greek relations,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

“It only confirms how zealous the Greek authorities are in following the course of dismantling our bilateral versatile and mutually beneficial cooperation. It is sad that centuries-long historical, cultural and economic ties are sacrificed in no time in the name of “trans-Atlantic solidarity,” she said.

Zakharova said that those who made the decision “wanted to sow discord between the Russian and Greek people,” while arguing that “though everything is being done now to discredit Russia” these efforts will fail.

She also added that Russia will “respond appropriately.”