zelenskyy-to-address-greek-parliament-at-noon

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to address the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in the war against Russia. [AP]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Greek Parliament via teleconference on Thursday.

His speech, which is expected to last between 10-15 minutes, will start at 12 p.m.

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) and the far-right nationalist Greek Solution intend to boycott the video call with the president of the war-torn country.

After decrying a ban on the Ukrainian Communist Party, KKE issued a statement saying that condemning Russia’s “imperialist war… and expressing solidarity for the people of Ukraine has nothing to do with supporting President Zelenskyy.”

Greek Solution did not explain its decision, but is demanding that Zelenskyy “clarify his position on the native Greek minority of Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended the invitation to Zelenskyy on Friday during a phone call, the third they have had since Russia’s invasion a month ago.