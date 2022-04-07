NEWS

Platform for second booster dose opens for over-80s

platform-for-second-booster-dose-opens-for-over-80s
Fines of 100 euros will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced. [AP]

The platform to book an appointment for the fourth dose against Covid-19 opened on Thursday for people over 80 years of age.

The opening of the platform will be gradual, dividing eligible citizens by decade. After making it available for 80-year-olds, the platform will gradually open for the age group 70-79 and then for 60-69-year-olds.

The beneficiaries of the second booster dose are about 1.3 million citizens over the age of 60.

The decision for a second booster shot came after the recommendation of the National Vaccination Committee. The committee recommends the administration of the second booster dose with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine, at least 4 months after vaccination with the first booster dose (3rd dose).

A second booster dose is not recommended for people who got Covid after the first booster dose.

Vaccine
READ MORE
[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]
NEWS

EU agencies: No evidence to support widespread use of fourth Covid shot

Spent vials and needles at a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., on Dec 23, 2021. Although 62 percent of Americans currently qualify as fully vaccinated, just a third of those people have also had a booster dose. [Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times]
NEWS

Platform to open on April 7 for 4th Covid vaccine for over-80s

fourth-covid-shot-may-be-necessary-in-the-fall-says-health-expert
NEWS

Fourth Covid shot may be necessary in the fall, says health expert

[Intime News]
NEWS

Validity of vaccination, recovery certificates to change 

[AP]
NEWS

Decision on fourth vaccine dose for seniors in April

[Intime News]
NEWS

Only 14% of unvaccinated over-60s have paid the fine