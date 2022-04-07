platform-for-second-booster-dose-opens-for-over-80s

Fines of 100 euros will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced. [AP]

The platform to book an appointment for the fourth dose against Covid-19 opened on Thursday for people over 80 years of age.

The opening of the platform will be gradual, dividing eligible citizens by decade. After making it available for 80-year-olds, the platform will gradually open for the age group 70-79 and then for 60-69-year-olds.

The beneficiaries of the second booster dose are about 1.3 million citizens over the age of 60.

The decision for a second booster shot came after the recommendation of the National Vaccination Committee. The committee recommends the administration of the second booster dose with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine, at least 4 months after vaccination with the first booster dose (3rd dose).

A second booster dose is not recommended for people who got Covid after the first booster dose.