Police arrest fugitive convicted of embezzlement, forgery, fraud 

Greek police arrested in Thessaloniki on Thursday a fugitive 71-year-old woman convicted to 10 years in prison for embezzlement, forgery, fraud and issuing bounced checks.

The convictions are linked to the woman’s previous employment as financial manager of a company selling hair salon products and took place between 2007 and 2009.

According to the court rulings, the woman misappropriated company funds amounting to more than 1 million euros, while, together with her accomplices, she prepared forged foreign exchange checks valued at 700,000 euros, with which she tried to use in banks.