NEWS

Police arrest fugitive convicted of embezzlement, forgery, fraud 

police-arrest-fugitive-convicted-of-embezzlement-forgery-fraud

Greek police arrested in Thessaloniki on Thursday a fugitive 71-year-old woman convicted to 10 years in prison for embezzlement, forgery, fraud and issuing bounced checks.

The convictions are linked to the woman’s previous employment as financial manager of a company selling hair salon products and took place between 2007 and 2009.

According to the court rulings, the woman misappropriated company funds amounting to more than 1 million euros, while, together with her accomplices, she prepared forged foreign exchange checks valued at  700,000 euros, with which she tried to use in banks.

Crime
READ MORE
investigation-into-sexual-harassment-claim-at-athens-university
NEWS

Investigation into sexual harassment claim at Athens University

[InTime News]
NEWS

Judges lift phone, internet secrecy of child murder accused

[InTime News]
NEWS

Investigating magistrate seeks phone, internet records of alleged child-killer

two-arrested-from-sailboat-in-distress-with-70-aboard
NEWS

Two arrested from sailboat in distress with 70 aboard

[INTIME]
NEWS

Woman accused of killing daughter ordered detained ahead of trial

A 33-year-old woman, center, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court, in Athens, April 4, 2022 [AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]
NEWS

Athens: Scuffles break out as child-killer suspect arraigned