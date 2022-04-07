NEWS

Turkey’s Cavusoglu says Blinken invited him to Washington for talks on May 18

turkeys-cavusoglu-says-blinken-invited-him-to-washington-for-talks-on-may-18
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a file photo. Cavusoglu’s most recent statement was that Greece has no sovereign rights over militarized islands. [AP]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday his US counterpart Antony Blinken had invited him to Washington for talks on May 18, after the NATO allies launched a platform to improve and strengthen their long-strained ties this week.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a NATO meeting, Cavusoglu also said talks with the United States on Turkey’s request to buy F-16 jets and modernization kits were going well. He said Ankara welcomes reports that the US administration had sent a letter to Congress saying the sale would serve US interests and NATO.

Cavusoglu also said he and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly had agreed at a meeting in Brussels to work to overcome a defence industry embargo imposed on Ankara, targeting equipment for its armed Bayraktar TB2 drones. [Reuters]

Turkey US Diplomacy
