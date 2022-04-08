campus-police-force-to-go-on-patrol-at-big-universities

The regular policing of Greek universities will be restricted to the country’s more expansive campuses, as it has been deemed excessive to deploy the newly established force to the dozens of university facilities scattered across the capital and other cities.

Kathimerini understands that the new campus police force, a branch of the Hellenic Police (ELAS), will patrol the outdoor areas of sprawling facilities including the University of Athens campus in Zografou or the Aristotle’s in Thessaloniki. The move is also expected to mitigate reactions from student unions to the presence of police officers inside university buildings.

As a result of this decision, however, central buildings of the National Technical University of Athens, the University of Economics and Business and Panteion will have to rely on the regular police force to respond to complaints of crime and violence.