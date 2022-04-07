police-arrest-couple-on-suspicion-of-child-neglect

Police on Thursday arrested a mother and her partner on suspicion of neglecting her three children who were found living in a mice- and cockroach-infested dwelling in Athens.

The arrests followed a complaint from the woman’s ex-husband and father of her children.

An NGO said it had received complaints in February from neighbors of the family, who lived in the Athens district of Agios Panteleimon.

The NGO said the children – two girls aged two and three and a six-year-old boy – ‘have been taken to hospital for medical checkups and first aid.