Couple arrested over child neglect

The mother of three children, aged 3 to 9, who were living in impoverished and unsanitary conditions in the area of ​​Agios Panteleimon in central Athens, and her partner have been arrested, the Smile of the Child NGO announced on Thursday.

“The children, aged 3 to 9, were found living in conditions of horrible neglect,” it said on its Twitter account.

“They lived with cockroaches and mice and probably have wounds from them,” it said in a statement.

Following a complaint, the children were transferred by order of the Prosecutor’s Office to the police station at Agios Panteleimon.

The Smile of the Child workers transported the children to a hospital in order to determine their state of health and receive first aid.

