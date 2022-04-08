Couple arrested over child neglect
The mother of three children, aged 3 to 9, who were living in impoverished and unsanitary conditions in the area of Agios Panteleimon in central Athens, and her partner have been arrested, the Smile of the Child NGO announced on Thursday.
“The children, aged 3 to 9, were found living in conditions of horrible neglect,” it said on its Twitter account.
“They lived with cockroaches and mice and probably have wounds from them,” it said in a statement.
Following a complaint, the children were transferred by order of the Prosecutor’s Office to the police station at Agios Panteleimon.
The Smile of the Child workers transported the children to a hospital in order to determine their state of health and receive first aid.