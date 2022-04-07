Greek postal service back to normal after cyber attack
Hellenic Post has announced the full restoration of all its commercial, financial and postal services following a crippling cyber attack on its business last month.
In a statement, the postal company said that customers will be able once again to send and receive foreign postage, the last service to be restored following the March 20 hacking of its systems.
The post office’s track and trace system is also back up and running on its website, the company said.