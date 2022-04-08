omicron-ba-2-abating-but-death-rate-remains-high

Health authorities have noted a rapid de-escalation in the Omicron BA.2 variant of the coronavirus in recent days.

However, deaths have yet to follow suit and remained high, reflecting models that suggest any downward or upward trend to be delayed by at least two weeks compared to the corresponding trend in new diagnoses.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced 10,858 new laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, of which 200 were thought to be re-infections. The deaths of Covid patients came to 76, above the average of 64 over the last seven days, compared with 53 in the week before and 47 in the seven days between March 18 and 24.

Intubations remained relatively stable close to 350, with 359 on Thursday, of which 57.7% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 42.3% fully vaccinated (two or more doses).