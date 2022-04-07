NEWS

Ukraine’s Ambassador rebuts ‘Russian propaganda’ about Azov Regiment

ukraines-ambassador-rebuts-russian-propaganda-about-azov-regiment
[INTIME]

Ukrainian Ambassador to Greece Sergii Shutenko released a statement responding to negative reactions from part of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Thursday communication with the Greek Parliament, which included a man of Greek origin declaring he belongs to the Azov Regiment and is defending Mariupol from Russian “Nazis.”

Shutenko denies that the Azov Regiment is a neo-Nazi paramilitary organization and says that it has been incorporated since into Ukraine’s National Guard under the strict control of the Interior Ministry, played a significant role in the city’s recapture from Russian forces in 2014 and is now defending the partly-occupied and heavily destroyed city.

The full statement is as follows:

For more than eight years, and especially since the start of Russia’s large-scale war against Ukraine, the Ukrainian people and our Armed Forces have been bravely defending the civilian population on our territory, and freedom and democracy in Europe.

The Russian propaganda machine targets the minds of free people. “It not only blurs reality, by distorting facts, but creates a frightening atmosphere of hatred and fear.

Today, Russian officials and propagandists deny the fact of aggression and the Russian military invasion of our country and continue to tell outrageous lies and cover up their war crimes and crimes against humanity, as the world has seen in Bucha.

In order to distract the West from the enormous humanitarian catastrophe caused by the invasion, especially in Mariupol, Russia is using a wide range of disinformation techniques and myths.

For many years, Russia has tried to ‘plant’ in Greek minds the myth that the ‘Azov’ Regiment is an independent paramilitary unit operating in Mariupol without discipline and obedience.

“We have stated on several occasions that in fact the Azov Voluntary Military Regiment was formed in 2014 in response to the Russian effort aimed at shattering the stability of the Donetsk region and its cities. It played an important role in the recapture of Mariupol in 2014 and was completely reformed and integrated into Ukraine’s National Guard under strict administration by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry. of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Since then, Mariupol has been enjoying peace and prosperity.

Since the Russian invasion, the Azov Regiment has played a key role in defending the civilian population in one of the toughest battles for Mariupol, which remains Ukrainian because of the Regiment’s efforts.

The video, which depicts ordinary Ukrainian citizens of Greek origin, two soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard, one of them from the “Azov” Regiment, shows their absolute will to defend their homeland and Mariupol’s civilian and has nothing to do with those Nazi acts that the Russians are committing on our land and against our people.

Ukraine War
READ MORE
main-opposition-reacts-to-azov-fighter-presence-in-zelenskyy-teleconference
NEWS

Main opposition reacts to Azov fighter presence in Zelenskyy teleconference

zelenskyy-urges-greece-to-use-its-influence-in-eu-to-help-ukraine
NEWS

Zelenskyy urges Greece to use its influence in EU to help Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to address the plenary chamber at the Belgian Federal Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday. Zelenskyy has been appealing directly to lawmakers across the world for more help in the war against Russia. [AP]
NEWS

Zelenskyy to address Greek Parliament at noon

[AP]
NEWS

Russia: Athens’ expulsion of Russian diplomats a ‘hostile move’

U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, right, is joined by Ukraine's Ambassador to Cyprus Ruslan Nimchynskyi, right, and Cypriot Foreign Affairs Minister Ioannis Kasoulides, left, at the site of an anchor that the Ukrainian city of Odessa donated to the Cypriot coastal town of Larnaca during their twinning on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
NEWS

Nuland: Russians must access the truth on Ukraine

[Intime News]
NEWS

Greece pushing back phase-out of lignite plants to reduce dependence on Russian natural gas