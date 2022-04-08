NEWS

Covid-19: 14,763 new cases, 51 deaths

covid-19-14763-new-cases-51-deaths

Health authorities announced 14,763 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a 36% increase on Thursday’s figure of 10,858.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 51 deaths, down from 76 on the previous day.

There were 360 patients on ventilators, one more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, almost 57% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,152,477 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 28,025 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
Solar panels used to produce renewable energy are pictured during the launch event of a photovoltaic park near Kozani, Wednesday. The plan Greece put forward to qualify for the EU funds also centers on environmental reform. [Reuters]
ECONOMY

Greece gets 3.6 billion euros from European recovery fund

[InTime News]
NEWS

Omicron BA.2 abating but death rate remains high

People enjoy the sea in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus to ease Covid measures as summer tourist season nears

[Reuters]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 10,858 new cases, 76 deaths

[Jeremias Gonzalez/AP]
NEWS

EU agencies: No evidence to support widespread use of fourth Covid shot

[Andrew Medichini/AP]
NEWS

Covid-19: 73 deaths, new infections ease