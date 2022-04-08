Covid-19: 14,763 new cases, 51 deaths

Health authorities announced 14,763 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a 36% increase on Thursday’s figure of 10,858.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 51 deaths, down from 76 on the previous day.

There were 360 patients on ventilators, one more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, almost 57% are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,152,477 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 28,025 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.4% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 79.