Further relaxation of Covid restrictions in May

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Friday that the roadmap for the further de-escalation of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus in May is being drafted. Although indicators such as deaths remain at high levels, estimates concur that the pandemic wave is subsiding, which will allow, according to Plevris, Easter to be spent “closer to normal.”

“At the moment, based on the epidemiological data we have, as we approach the summer, we will proceed to further de-escalate measures,” he said.

“We are not so frightened by the number of cases, because now the form of the pandemic is different, however we are closely monitoring whether these cases are pressuring the national health system,” Plevris added, clarifying that “any de-escalation in the summer will be re-examined as a whole, because scientists from both the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control are very wary of autumn.”

