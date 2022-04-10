NEWS

Authorities announce 8,635 new Covid-19 cases, 51 deaths

[AP Photo]

Greek health authorities announced 8,635 new cases of Covid-19 and 51 virus-related deaths during their daily briefing on Sunday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 357 intubated patients being treated in Intensive Care Units.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 3,173,630, with a total of 28,130 virus-related deaths over the same period.

