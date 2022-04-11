Dendias: Ukrainian crisis a challenge to EU’s core values

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resembles a challenge to the fundamental principles of the European Union.

“This is a crisis referring… to our core values: democracy, territorial integrity, human rights, rule of law,” Dendias told journalists ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.

Dendias said he planned to brief his colleagues on his recent visit to Odessa as well as Greek efforts to transfer humanitarian aid to Odessa and Mariupol, the two southern port cities.

He added that the task was made “extremely difficult due to the problems created by Russia.”