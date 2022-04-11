police-request-travel-ban-for-marseille-fans-ahead-of-paok-clash

The Hellenic Police have filed an official request on Monday for a complete travel ban of Olympique Marseille fans ahead of the rematch with PAOK in Thessaloniki on Thursday for the Europa Conference League. To this end, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos also spoke with UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis and deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti.

The first match between the two team’s last week saw extended violence both in the areas surrounding the Velodrome Stadium as well as the wider port city, something which exponentially increases the risk of unrest for this rematch.

Marseilles fans have faced travels bans in the past for other international matches.