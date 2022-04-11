NEWS

Police request travel ban for Marseille fans ahead of PAOK clash

police-request-travel-ban-for-marseille-fans-ahead-of-paok-clash

The Hellenic Police have filed an official request on Monday for a complete travel ban of Olympique Marseille fans ahead of the rematch with PAOK in Thessaloniki on Thursday for the Europa Conference League. To this end, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos also spoke with UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis and deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti.

The first match between the two team’s last week saw extended violence both in the areas surrounding the Velodrome Stadium as well as the wider port city, something which exponentially increases the risk of unrest for this rematch.

Marseilles fans have faced travels bans in the past for other international matches.

Crime Sports
READ MORE
three-arrested-over-sports-related-assault-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Three arrested over sports-related assault in Thessaloniki

[InTime News]
NEWS

Parliament approves bill to deal with sports violence

[InTime News]
NEWS

Probe ordered into offensive soccer banner

pm-to-host-meeting-on-fan-violence-on-monday
NEWS

PM to host meeting on fan violence on Monday

[Hellenic Police]
NEWS

Police confiscate array of weapons from women’s volleyball team fans

(AP)
NEWS

Damage to ISAP trains, stations after AEK-Olympiakos match