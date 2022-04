A 65-year-old man was arrested in the northern Greek city of Kilkis on Monday on suspicion of attempting to smuggle seven Syrian nationals across the border. The man was found in possession of 640 euros and a cell phone, with officers confiscating everything.

The Syrian nationals included two women, aged 29 and 23, four men, aged 32,31,25 and 21, and a minor, aged 16.

Investigations by the Paionia Department of Border Control are ongoing.