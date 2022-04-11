Prosecutors order new forensic examination of sisters’ deaths

The family home in Patra, where the youngest of the three sisters died [InTime News]

Prosecutors have ordered a new forensic examination into the deaths of two young sisters whose mother is charged with murdering another daughter from the same family.

The girls, aged 3.5 years and 6 months, died in July 2019 and March 2021, respectively.

The prosecutors are seeking the full medical records of the children, the diagnoses of the doctors treating them and the results of the examinations that the older of the two girls, whose death was attributed to liver failure, had.

In relation to the youngest girl, who died in her parents’ home in the western city of Patra, the investigators want copies of the calls made to the emergency services and data from the hospital where she was transferred.

The prosecutors are expected to summon a wide group of witnesses for testimony, including doctors and nurses.

The mother of the three girls was arrested and charged last week with the murder of the eldest if thge children in hospital in late January after post-mortem toxicology tests showed she had received ketamine, a drug which had not been prescribed by her doctors.

The suspect denies the charges. [AMNA]