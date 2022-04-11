NEWS

Child health booklets go digital

child-health-booklets-go-digital

Child health booklets will go digital as of Tuesday, following the signing of a relevant joint ministerial decision, a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office heard on Monday.

The booklets, in which pediatricians record the developmental progress of the child from the moment of birth with handwritten entries, will now be filled in electronically on the electronic prescription system, which parents can access using their Taxisnet log-in codes.

The health card that children require to enroll at school will also go digital while a vaccination registered for children and teenagers is being set up.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he hoped the vaccination register will assist in the roll-out of the cervical cancer HPV vaccine among teenage girls.

