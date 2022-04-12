turkish-f-16s-chased-off-by-greek-fighters

As the Turkish Mavi Vatan (“Blue Homeland”) military exercise continued on Monday, a pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over several Greek islands, including the northeastern tip of the large and heavily populated island of Chios.

Specifically, the jets flew over Farmakonisi at 4.29 p.m., Leipsoi at 4.32 p.m., Arkoi at 4.33 p.m., Oinousses at 4.55 p.m., and Chios at 4.55 p.m. The F-16s were flying at an approximate altitude of between 25,000 and 27,000 feet.

The Turkish jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters according to standard international practice.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is continuing Greek efforts to cultivate diplomatic relations with countries far from the Mediterranean. More specifically, he arrives in Japan on Tuesday for talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, members of the Japan-Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group (of which former foreign minister Taro Kono is a member) and also the president and members of the Board of Directors of the Greek Chamber of Commerce in Japan).

According to diplomatic sources, Dendias is expected to discuss the joint commitment of Greece and Japan to the principles of international law, with particular emphasis on the law of the sea, respect for the independence and territorial integrity of all states, as well as freedom of navigation.

The same sources also noted that Ukraine will be included in Dendias’ discussions, as the Japanese government is following the EU decisions. and the G7, imposing sanctions on Russia. Tokyo has completely severed ties with Moscow. The two countries, after all, have had difficult relations through the years.

In addition, as shown by the recent participation of Yoshimasa in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, Japan is in close cooperation and coordination with the West on issues concerning not only Russia but also the Indo-Pacific.