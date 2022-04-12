No tolls at Varibobi junction, minister assures

The government has no plans to introduce tolls or an overpass at the Varibobi junction in northern Athens, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis told lawmakers on Monday.

Responding to a question from the leftist SYRIZA party in Parliament, Karamanlis said that the decision on tolls at the key junction joining Athens’ northern suburbs to the northbound national highway to Lamia – and on others like it – has been suspended.

He indicated that it will be revisited only after the introduction of a distance-based system and electronic tolls is completed.

Accusing SYRIZA of “political audacity,” the conservative minister reminded MPs that the leftist party had introduced the idea of tolls at the Varibobi junction when in government in 2018 and gone on to suspend the decision, which was part of a concession agreement for that stretch of the highway.

On the issue of an overpass at Varibobi, Karamanlis said that while he is in favor of the measure, the ministry will respect the objections raised by local authorities and community representatives.