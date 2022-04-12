fourth-humanitarian-aid-shipment-to-leave-athens-for-odessa-on-tuesday

Greece’s fourth big shipment of humanitarian aid for the people of war-torn Ukraine is expected to leave Athens on Tuesday and head for Odessa, after being received on Monday by Greece’s consul general to the besieged port city, Dimitris Dochtsis.

According to a report by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), the shipment comprises 50 tons of essential supplies including food with a long shelf life, bottled water, antiseptic, pharmaceutical supplies and three generators, the ministry said.

The mission is led by the Foreign Ministry with the help of the Region of Attica, the Hellenic Red Cross (HRC), Doctors of the World (Hellas) and the supermarket Sklavenitis, along with the support of the Boubouras Foundation.

This mission will be accompanied by the Foreign Ministry’s official responsible for humanitarian assistance, Alexandros Diakopoulos.

The last shipment of essential supplies sent by Greece to Ukraine was on April 3.