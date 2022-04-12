NEWS

Makeshift bomb goes off outside home of high-ranking police official

makeshift-bomb-goes-off-outside-home-of-high-ranking-police-official
A screengrab from public broadcaster ERT’s report on the incident shows the scorched apartment entrance.

Greek law enforcement authorities were on alert on Tuesday after a makeshift explosive device went off outside the home of a high-ranking Hellenic Police (ELAS) official in the northern Athenian suburb of Halandri.

The rudimentary bomb comprised four cooking gas canisters taped together and set off by some kind of fuse.

It went off at around 2.30 a.m. after being placed at the entrance of an apartment building that is home to the deputy director of ELAS’ State Security Division.

The blast sparked a small blaze that was put out by firefighters but did not cause any significant damage to the building or injury to residents.

An investigation is under way to determine whether the bomb was meant as a message to the unnamed ELAS officer or whether the building may have been targeted for a different reason.

