more-turkish-jets-violate-greek-airspace

Greek fighter jets intercepted and chased off two pairs of Turkish F-16s after they violated Greece’s national airspace over the Aegean on Tuesday morning.

The first unauthorized overflight was recorded at 10.57 a.m. over Oinousses, with one pair of Turkish F-16 flying at 19,500 feet above the small eastern Aegean island cluster.

The second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islet of Panagia at a much lower altitude, 1,500 feet, at around the same time.

Greece recorded several similar incidents over its Aegean islands on Monday.