NEWS

More Turkish jets violate Greek airspace

more-turkish-jets-violate-greek-airspace
File photo.

Greek fighter jets intercepted and chased off two pairs of Turkish F-16s after they violated Greece’s national airspace over the Aegean on Tuesday morning.

The first unauthorized overflight was recorded at 10.57 a.m. over Oinousses, with one pair of Turkish F-16 flying at 19,500 feet above the small eastern Aegean island cluster.

The second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islet of Panagia at a much lower altitude, 1,500 feet, at around the same time.

Greece recorded several similar incidents over its Aegean islands on Monday.

Turkey Defense
READ MORE
[Efrem Lukatsky)/AP]
NEWS

Russia complained to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine

erdogan-says-turkeys-position-on-procurement-of-russian-s-400s-unchanged
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey’s position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged

‘De-escalation in our relations with Turkey requires respect for international law, sovereignty, each country’s sovereign rights, and the principles of good-neighborly conduct,’ says Panagiotopoulos. [InTime News]
NEWS

Akar’s claim of joint sea exploitation dismissed

akar-calls-for-sharing-riches-of-the-aegean-with-greece
NEWS

Akar calls for sharing ‘riches of the Aegean’ with Greece

[Greek Defense Ministry]
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos, Akar discuss reducing tensions in the region

[AP]
NEWS

Menendez: No F-35s if Turkey keeps S-400s