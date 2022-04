A new flyover of Turkish F-16 fighter jets was recorded on Tuesday afternoon over the island of Oinousses at 2.53 p.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 10.57 a.m. a pair of Turkish F-16 flew over Oinousses at 19,500 feet.

A second pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the islet of Panagia at a much lower altitude, 1,500 feet, at around the same time.

Greece recorded several similar incidents over its Aegean islands on Monday