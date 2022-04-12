NEWS

Police reveal smuggling operation in petrol station

A police operation has revealed a smuggling operation in a petrol station on Tuesday. Specifically, officers found two secret fuel tanks full of smuggled petrol and a special pumping mechanism that facilitated its sale to unsuspecting customers. Three people have been arrested in connection to the case.

Police also confiscated approximately 14,800 liters of 95 octane fuel, 76,120 euros, a tanker, 3 mobile phones, and various electronic and digital equipment.

Crime
