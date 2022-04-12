american-airlines-to-fly-athens-new-york-daily-from-may-6

American Airlines is launching its daily and seasonal direct flights from Athens to New York on May 6, the carrier announced on Tuesday at an event at Athens International Airport to mark 15 years of the company’s flights between Athens and US airports.

In April the airline also launched daily direct flights from Athens to Chicago and Philadelphia.

The company expects its activity in Athens in 2022 will increase 47% compared to 2021 and 80% compared to 2019. [AMNA]